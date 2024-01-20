– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW’s Dustin Rhodes spoke about wanting to see his brother Cody Rhodes “finish the story” in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dustin Rhodes on Cody Rhodes needing to finish the story: “Yeah, kind of. I love my brother, but he has to do what he needs to do. He has a story that he’s had in his mind that he has to finish. We’ve all heard it, every single week, ‘finish the story.’ I tell him that all the time. I hope he does. I think he’s probably slated for it this year, at least I’m hoping. He doesn’t know yet. We’re just playing it by ear. He’s working hard, he’s trying his hardest to be the face of that company. It would be nice to get a payoff, the one Rhodes in the family that actually pulls it off, it’s pretty cool.”

On how Cody Rhodes has earned it: “I’m behind him 110%, very happy for him, I love him to death. He’s earned it. He deserves it. Deserving has nothing to do with things, but I really do believe he deserves it, but more so, has earned it. He’s a great businessman, he has a good mind for creating, kind of like my dad did. I’m the worker of the family, dad was the creator, and I think Cody has a little bit of both. It’s incredible. I’m not the creative type, I can’t be a booker, it’s not me, I won’t do that. That will tear my soul apart.”

Cody Rhodes will be competing in the men’s Royal Rumble match later this month. On last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Dustin Rhodes lost a TNT Title matchup to champion Christian Cage.