Dustin Rhodes Says He Suffered Ruptured Eardrum After AEW Rampage

In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he suffered a ruptured eardrum after his match with Lance Archer on AEW Rampage. Rhodes won the match but was assaulted by Archer when it was over.

He said: “Hey guys, rough night, told you all I’d give you an update. Got five stitches in the head. Pretty sore. The main thing is that I have a busted eardrum. Cannot hear out of it at all. But guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere.”