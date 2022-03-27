wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Says He Suffered Ruptured Eardrum After AEW Rampage
March 26, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he suffered a ruptured eardrum after his match with Lance Archer on AEW Rampage. Rhodes won the match but was assaulted by Archer when it was over.
He said: “Hey guys, rough night, told you all I’d give you an update. Got five stitches in the head. Pretty sore. The main thing is that I have a busted eardrum. Cannot hear out of it at all. But guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere.”
A little update!! #ImNotGoingAnywhere @AEW pic.twitter.com/rMqhVNab5D
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 26, 2022
