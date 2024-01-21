– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes discussed what goals he still has left at 55 years old having wrestled for almost 35 years. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dustin Rhodes what’s left for his career: “If you look at my career, 35 years is such a long time. I have wrestled everybody. At this point, I just want to have fun. I would like to win the TNT Title, but you have to realize I’m almost 55 years old. Still, I want it, maybe a weeks worth run with it. It just depends on what the boss wants to do.”

On still loving what he does: “I love what I’m doing and at this point, it’s about having fun and passing on my knowledge and the kids taking something that I teach them and then pulling it off and getting a reaction, that’s the payoff. That’s what the second part of my legacy is about.”