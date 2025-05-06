– Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, AEW and ROH wrestler Dustin Rhodes noted that he wants a shot at the ROH World Title before he calls it quits for his career.

Rhodes stated on the topic when he was asked if ROH was back to its glory days, “Well, I hope it is. I love Ring of Honor; we’re doing the best we can. Before I retire, which will probably be in two or three years, I do want a shot at the Ring of Honor World Title, and I think I can get it.”

Rhodes added on former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, “Well, yeah… he lost it, too, didn’t he? [ROH World Championship] So, he’s not so tough now. [Apter: He’s touring with Fozzy and then going to train.] Then come back, and what’s he gonna do then? Win the title again? [laughs] Hopefully I’ll have it.”

Dustin Rhodes currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Sammy Guevara and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Ross and Marshall Von Erich.