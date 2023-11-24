Dustin Rhodes Says Teaming With Sting Was Inspiring

In an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Dustin Rhodes spoke about teaming with Sting early on in his career and why working with the Icon was ‘inspiring’.

He said: “Getting into the business and being able to tag with Sting, and watch what he does, and just how he operates was truly inspiring for me. It was incredible. He is an icon, an incredible icon who’s had so many years in the business and so many good things that have come his way and [it was the] right time for different things. [He] just really elevated the character Sting in different variations — the surfer boy Sting, the ‘crow’ Sting, the NWO Sting. They’re so cool, and the kids love them, and that’s all that matters, right? He’s going out there and he’s entertaining fans still to this day. Unfortunately, I won’t get to see him around anymore after Revolution, so I’m going to enjoy every single bit of everything that he does up until then.“