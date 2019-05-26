Dustin Rhodes Says That His Match With Cody At WWE Fastlane Was Sh-t

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dustin Rhodes spoke about the last time he had a match with Cody, which was at WWE Fastlane in 2015, and said it was ‘shit.’ Here are highlights:

On his match with Cody at Double or Nothing: “Cody’s gonna say what he wants to say as he’s an egotistical son of a b—h. That’s what he does. There’s a 16 year age difference in us and we were raised very different with different mothers. Personally, he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But I was there for him throughout his childhood and I remember putting him on my shoulder when he was a baby and burping him. I was his protector and it’s cool that Cody’s doing what he’s doing. But you gotta realize that I have a long track record and he hates everything about the Attitude Era. He hates everything about my generation and I don’t understand that. I am not a freaking dying horse just out in the pasture waiting to be put down. The things he said in his interview really struck me. Does he truly not love his brother and have some hidden resentment against me. Or is he trying to work people up into a frenzy? I don’t know but we’re gonna find out Saturday. I just hope that at the end of this, whatever happens, that we hug and I can tell him, ‘I love you. You’re my brother.'”

On trying to get the match to happen in WWE: “If you take back the years that I pushed for this match on the big stage of the other company [WWE] and we were denied because we were told it wasn’t good enough or important enough to be on the big show. That stuck with me and that pissed me off. They were wrong and I don’t care what anybody thinks or says at this point. This is my moment. This is Cody’s moment. I know a lot of people are getting the PPV just for this as it should have happened years ago. “We can make anything work; we’re Rhodes. My dad never said anything and never said he was against anything. You saw the look in his eyes that said he wasn’t sure. We were given the match at Fastlane [2015] and it was a sh*t match. I wasn’t happy with it. Cody wasn’t happy with it. It’s not what we wanted. Dad was there but he was having some health issues and he wasn’t into it like he was into Cody and I being tag team champions against The Shield and him being with his boys. But I know right now Pops is grinning ear to ear and very proud of Cody and both his boys.”

On if this is the end of his career: “If this is one last ride for me, which it very well may be, I’m going out there with a bang. I’m gonna have the most fun I’ve ever had and I get to do it with my brother. At this stage and after 31 years, there’s nothing more important to me. I can’t do anything to top this. “Now there’s this. If this is the end for me, it’s been a hell of a ride. I’m very proud of myself and proud of Cody. But Saturday night, I’ve got a little more experience and know some tricks that he doesn’t. I’m gonna give it my all and he’s not gonna be prepared for this new and improved Dustin.”