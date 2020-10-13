Dustin Rhodes Says to ‘Walk Your Path and Nobody Else’s,’ Claims He Has No Plans of Retirement

– AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes might be 51 years old, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He was asked today on Twitter if he had any plans to retire, and of course, he does not.

Initially, Rhodes tweeted today, “Believe you can, and you will. Every damn day be humble, be grateful, and walk your path and nobody else’s. Do it with vigor and grit. YOU ARE A MIRACLE! #KeepSteppin” A Twitter user later asked if he had any retirement plans. Rhodes responded, “F*** no.” You can see that exchange here: