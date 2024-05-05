Dustin Rhodes Sends Message To Cody Following His Match at WWE Backlash

In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes sent a message to his brother Cody following his successful WWE title defense at Backlash France. During the post-show press conference, Cody mentioned that he would like Dustin to go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Dustin wrote: “Brother, there is nothing I want more for you than your happiness. We each have had our own path, we each have blazed our own trail and succeeded. We DO,when others WON’T. You have become the man I always wanted to be. Whether you know it or not, you are an inspiration to me in all areas of life. Honestly, in everything I do, I think of you. I am your older brother and will always fight for you and my family. Family is all that matters to me. You have done and continued to make unbelievable steps in your growth as a man, husband and father. I could not be any prouder of you Code!! I love you more than you know!! #TheBrotherhood @CodyRhodes”

https://x.com/dustinrhodes/status/1786875212148912339