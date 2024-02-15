– AEW has confirmed more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. Dustin Rhodes will be teaming up with The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich) on tomorrow’s show. Tomorrow’s show will have a special start time at 7:00 pm EST instead of the usual 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No DQ Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* Anna Jay vs. Queen Aminata

* Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Anthony Bowens, Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Jay White & Max Caster) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver), Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh

* The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) and Dustin Rhodes in action.

TOMORROW!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

SPECIAL START TIME 7pm ET/6pm CT | TNT Two rising stars in the #AEW Women’s division face off on AEW Rampage, as @annajay___ takes on #QueenAminata @amisylle! Don’t miss #AEW Rampage at its SPECIAL START TIME TOMORROW at 7pm/6pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/12wDJOPdLJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024