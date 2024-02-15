wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes Set to Team With The Von Erichs on Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

February 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has confirmed more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. Dustin Rhodes will be teaming up with The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich) on tomorrow’s show. Tomorrow’s show will have a special start time at 7:00 pm EST instead of the usual 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No DQ Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
* Anna Jay vs. Queen Aminata
* Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Anthony Bowens, Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Jay White & Max Caster) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver), Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh
* The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) and Dustin Rhodes in action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading