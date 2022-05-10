Dustin Rhodes Shares His Reaction to Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE

Dustin Rhodes recently discussed his reaction to his brother Cody’s AEW exit and return to WWE. Dustin appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and talked about his match with Cody at Double or Nothing and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his match with Cody at Double or Nothing 2019: “Having an opportunity to work with my brother and not knowing what to expect with the AEW audience, had no idea if I’d get any reaction at all, then just the fact that we went out there and I got a reaction. The match was like for me, perfect. It was a long time coming that we weren’t allowed in WWE to do. Stardust, Goldust, just serious brother vs. brother and it’s hard to do. It’s hard to do if you look at all the brothers vs. brothers, there’s nothing good to come from them.

“I’ll never do it again, I’ll never wrestle him again, it did a lot to me that night. Right when I left [WWE], I was kind of like ‘oh god, what do I do?’ I was tired, I lost my passion, and that night I recaptured it. It was a very special night, probably the most special night I had so far in the business. The stars aligned, everything was perfect for it, it was storying driven, compelling, and everything you could possibly want from an audience to enjoy. All the emotions, crying, happiness, bleeding. [The blood] was a little excessive that night.”

On Cody leaving AEW for WWE: “I was happy for him but I also miss him already, I miss him being there but I know he’s young. Go do your thing. I’m very happy for him, I’m like, ‘hey man, more power to you, go and get that title. Win it all and do your stuff.’”