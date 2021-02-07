wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk
– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes shared a message on Twitter today regarding wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, which appears to be very serious.
Rhodes stated, “Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all.”
Last week, Funk posted a video on his Twitter account asking fans not to send him pictures to autograph. On behalf 411, we send our best wishes to Funk and his family.
Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y'all
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 7, 2021
Just like Ringo Starr in 2008, Mr. Funk has a message for his fans after 50+ years of doing this.
✌️❤️✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqxGXEnN5D
— Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) February 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Shares His Thoughts On Rumored Wrestlemania Match (Possible Spoilers)
- Edge Didn’t Want To Recreate Royal Rumble Return This Year
- Former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Championship, R-Truth Wins It Back
- Jim Ross On The Nation Of Domination, Ron Simmons’ Chemistry With The Rock, Simmons Shooting On Ahmed Johnson