Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes shared a message on Twitter today regarding wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, which appears to be very serious.

Rhodes stated, “Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all.”

Last week, Funk posted a video on his Twitter account asking fans not to send him pictures to autograph. On behalf 411, we send our best wishes to Funk and his family.

