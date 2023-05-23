– As noted, Brock Lesnar once again attacked Cody Rhodes on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, and AEW star Dustin Rhodes is ticked off over Lesnar beating up his younger brother. Tweeting on the onscreen assault, Dustin Rhodes wrote, “@BrockLesnar is a piece of s***!!:

Despite getting his arm snapped back, Cody Rhodes informed Triple H that he will still face Lesnar in their scheduled match at WWE Night of Champions later this weekend. Rhodes will get another chance at some payback against Lesnar for this latest incident.