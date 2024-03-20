Dustin Rhodes on Sting Ending His Career, His Love for Sting

– During a recent edition of Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes discussed the career of Sting, who recently retired after his last match earlier this month at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dustin Rhodes on Sting ending his career in Greensboro: “To end it all in Greensboro, which I have fought in many times — and when I was a youngster, me and Brad Anderson would drive to Greensboro to watch the Starrcades and see the crowds. To end it in a town like Greensboro was very fitting and to see him go out there and perform at his age and still bring it like he has, jumping off of things through tables, off of balconies — it’s amazing. My knees right now are killing me, my shoulders, I’ve had so many surgeries. To see him do that, he never complains. He’s never foul mouthed about anything, he’s very respectful and very professional.”

On his love for Sting: “I love him to death and I’m just happy that he did have the perfect career ending and it’s so special watching it and knowing that this is it. It’s sad, I don’t want him to quit, I want him to continue on until he’s 100. But, our bodies are not gonna allow that. He gave a lot of love to a lot of people for many years.”