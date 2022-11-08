Dustin Rhodes’ Student Gets WWE Tryout

Dustin Rhodes offered his well-wishes on social media today to Knull, a student at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, in advance of the wrestler’s upcoming tryout with WWE. Rhodes wished Knull good luck, indicating that the tryout would take place later this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can see the original post below.

Good luck to @AcademyRhodes student @Therealknull who has his @WWE try out at the Performance Center this week. Got some great coaches and good friends there. pic.twitter.com/ObvCWOPnM0 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 7, 2022