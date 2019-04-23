wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes Thanks Fans For Their Support Following AEW Announcement

April 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
AEW Double or Nothing Cody Dustin Rhodes

– As announced over the weekend, Dustin Rhodes will be appearing at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 to face Cody Rhodes. Dustin sent out the following tweet, thanking fans for their support.

“It is incredible the amount of love I have received from colleagues, and fans. I truly had no idea of the amount of love given. I am truly humbled. Thank you!”

