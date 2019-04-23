wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Thanks Fans For Their Support Following AEW Announcement
April 23, 2019 | Posted by
– As announced over the weekend, Dustin Rhodes will be appearing at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 to face Cody Rhodes. Dustin sent out the following tweet, thanking fans for their support.
“It is incredible the amount of love I have received from colleagues, and fans. I truly had no idea of the amount of love given. I am truly humbled. Thank you!”
It is incredible the amount of love I have received from colleagues, and fans. I truly had no idea of the amount of love given. I am truly humbled. Thank you! 🤘🏼🙏 #KeepSteppin
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Discusses Triple H’s AEW Jokes at WWE Hall of Fame, Whether They Were Planned Out
- Backstage Details On Why Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega Were Moved from RAW to Smackdown
- Details On Creative Team’s Thought Process For This Year’s Money in the Bank Winner
- Eric Bischoff Talks About Why WCW Teased Hulk Hogan for Spring Stampede 1994 and Didn’t Deliver