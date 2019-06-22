Various News: Dustin Rhodes Working on Film With Kevin Nash and R-Truth, Update on Arn Anderson Podcast, Brandi Rhodes Shares Mahi Mahi Recipe

– Dustin Rhodes announced on Twitter this week that he’s working on a new film called Thunderclap alongside R-Truth and Kevin Nash. You can check out the announcement from Dustin Rhodes below.

– Conrad Thompson commented in response to a fan regarding the Arn Anderson podcast he’s working on. According to Thompson, a debut date will be announced soon. He wrote, “We haven’t announced a day yet but we will soon. Thanks for being into it. Will drop Tuesday mornings… and crush. I don’t think enough folks realize his wit and storytelling ability. Will be the talk of the industry when it hits.” You can check out his tweet below.

– A new episode of A Shot of Brandi is out where Brandi Rhodes cooks up some macadamia encrusted mahi mahi. You can check out that video below.