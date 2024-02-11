– During a recent edition of Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes discussed the Timeless Toni Storm character and angle right now in AEW. He stated the following on the AEW Women’s World Champion (via WrestlingInc.com):

“With the things they’re doing with Toni Storm right now, they’re amazing because they’re so entertaining. Whether people think it or not, we are entertainment, but we are pro wrestling … To do both of those at the same time, like Toni Storm is doing with her character, it just blows me out of the water. I talk to her all the time and tell her she reminds me of my old days of Goldust, and just the things that she does, and her mannerisms, and the film, and the black and white.”

Toni Storm is currently scheduled to defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo at next month’s AEW Revolution 2024 event. The event is scheduled for March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.