– During a recent edition of Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, AEW’s Dustin Rhodes discussed the work of “Timeless” Toni Storm, comparing her pairing with Luther as her butler to his work with Goldust and Marlena in WWE. Dustin Rhodes said on Toni Storm’s “Timeless” character (via WrestlingInc.com), “Now they’ve put Luther with her as her butler or whatever he is, which is great. It’s so cool, but it’s like myself and Teri, Marlena the director, and the Goldust character. She does it so well and I’m glad that lightning has struck and she’s riding it for all its worth.”

At last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear event, Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to reclaim the AEW Women’s World Title, marking her third reign as champion.