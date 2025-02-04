Dustin Rhodes Thinks He Has Two Or Three More Years He Can Go ‘Full Steam’

Dustin Rhodes recently talked about how long he thinks he has left in the ring. The AEW star was a guest on the Unbreakable Podcast and was asked how much time he felt he had left on his career and more. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On how many years he has left: “It’s tough what I’ve been through, and I’ve been through 14 surgeries, and it’s like, I can’t believe I’m still walking. [I’ve had] two knee replacements, but I’ll go get a Cortisone shot or two, and I’ll feel good. I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that’s gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two/three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It’s like, that’s something I’m really, really gonna have to work on.”

On being grateful for his AEW run: “This company, Tony Khan loves wrestling. It’s 110% different than the Vince McMahon days. Vince was pretty brutal, and you were walking on eggshells all the time worried about your job. With Tony, he loves me. He is a huge fan of my wrestling. He’s treated me very, very good here for the last five years.”