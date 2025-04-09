wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs, Preston Vance vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set for Tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs will be in action. Also, Preston Vance faces Tomohiro Ishii. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs in action
* Marina Shafir in action
* MxM in action
* Preston Vance vs Tomohiro Ishii
Tomohiro Ishii returns to Ring of Honor as he takes on @Pres10Vance of The Frat House on ROH TV TOMORROW NIGHT!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/8jxMNSBUQH
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 9, 2025
https://tiwtter.com/ringofhonor/status/1910052597333107183
https://tiwtter.com/ringofhonor/status/1910022397148946451
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Thinks He Could’ve Surpassed Hulk Hogan as WWE’s Top Star
- More On Backstage Reaction To Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Smackdown Promo
- Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers