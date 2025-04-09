wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs, Preston Vance vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set for Tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV 4-10-25 - Dustin Rhodes Von Erichs Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs will be in action. Also, Preston Vance faces Tomohiro Ishii. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs in action
* Marina Shafir in action
* MxM in action
* Preston Vance vs Tomohiro Ishii


https://tiwtter.com/ringofhonor/status/1910052597333107183
https://tiwtter.com/ringofhonor/status/1910022397148946451

