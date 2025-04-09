– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs will be in action. Also, Preston Vance faces Tomohiro Ishii. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs in action

* Marina Shafir in action

* MxM in action

* Preston Vance vs Tomohiro Ishii

Tomohiro Ishii returns to Ring of Honor as he takes on @Pres10Vance of The Frat House on ROH TV TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/8jxMNSBUQH — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 9, 2025



