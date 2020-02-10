wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two previously fought on the January 1st episode of the show, which Guevara won. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley vs. Santana
* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. SCU
* AEW Women’s Championship: Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, Austin's own #theNatural @DustinRhodes takes on the #InnerCircle's @sammyguevara
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or if you can't join us in Austin watch all the action on @tntdrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/AgmoKG5seB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Sting’s Clash of Champions X Injury Derailing WCW Storylines, Lex Luger Replacing Sting Against Ric Flair
- Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post
- NXT Talents Got Pay Raises, New Contracts Following Show’s Move to USA Network
- Kenny King on the BDC’s Death in TNA Due to Lucha Underground Cease & Desist