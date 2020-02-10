Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two previously fought on the January 1st episode of the show, which Guevara won. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Santana

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. SCU

* AEW Women’s Championship: Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose

* Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes