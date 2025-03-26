Dustin Rhodes Wants To Bring the King of the Road Match to AEW

– Back at WCW Uncensored 1995, Dustin Rhodes faced The Blacktop Bully (aka Barry Darsow) in a one-of-a-kind King of the Road Match. Now, Dustin Rhodes wants to bring back the infamous battle to AEW, as he noted on social media earlier this week.

Rhodes wrote yesterday, “Should we bring this back? #KingOfTheRoad @AEW STYLE?” You can view his comments below. Blacktop Bully won the match, and both wrestlers were fired from WCW at the time for blading during the match.

Rhodes currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Sammy Guevara and the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Ross and Marshall Von Erich.