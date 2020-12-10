AEW News: Dustin Rhodes’ WCW Gimmick Referenced on Dynamite, Kenny Omega Makes No Announcement

– The Dark Order made an offer to Dustin Rhodes, and referenced his infamous gimmick from WCW in the process. On Dynamite, Evil Uno said that Rhodes could be “7” in the group during his invitation. Seven was the gimmick Rhodes “played” in vignettes in WCW for several weeks, before he made his live debut and trashed the gimmick. Rhodes has said the creation was his But that Time Warner’s Standards and Practices ordered the gimmick killed because they were worried it would be misinterpreted as a child abductor. Tony Khan commented, as you can see below:

No, it’s his unlucky number actually. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 10, 2020

– Kenny Omega and Don Callis appeared on Dynamite and made their promised “huge announcement,” which…there was none.

– Andy & Tony break down tonight’s AEW Dynamite including what they thought of Sting’s interview.