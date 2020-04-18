wrestling / News

UPDATED: Dustin Rhodes Declares He Will Retire If He Can’t Beat Kip Sabian, Tony Khan Wants Him to Reconsider

April 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dustin Rhodes

UPDATE: Following AEW releasing the clip of Dustin Rhodes promising he will retire if he loses to Kip Sabian next week, a number of AEW talents and executives shared their thoughts on his comments, including Brandi Rhodes, Jim Ross, AEW President Tony Khan, and more. You can view their tweets and comments below.

Tony Khan wrote on Dustin, “1 week ago we celebrated @dustinrhodes’ birthday + his amazing career spanning 5 decades. There is hyperbole in wrestling but it’s no stretch to say Dustin’s better than ever today; I hope he’ll reconsider. @TheKipSabian carries a 2020 record of 6-3, same as Dustin. This is crazy.”

ORIGINAL: AEW released a preview clip for next week’s Road To episode. The preview clips shows Cody Rhodes speaking to Dustin Rhodes, who declared that if he can’t beat Kip Sabian in their TNT Championship tournament quarterfinal match that he will retire. You can check out that preview clip below.

The new episode of Road to the TNT Championship will be released on Monday, April 20. Rhodes will face Kip Sabian in their TNT Championship Tournament quarterfinal match on next week’s episode of Dynamite. The show will air on Wednesday, April 22 on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Dustin Rhodes, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading