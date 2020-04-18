UPDATED: Dustin Rhodes Declares He Will Retire If He Can’t Beat Kip Sabian, Tony Khan Wants Him to Reconsider

UPDATE: Following AEW releasing the clip of Dustin Rhodes promising he will retire if he loses to Kip Sabian next week, a number of AEW talents and executives shared their thoughts on his comments, including Brandi Rhodes, Jim Ross, AEW President Tony Khan, and more. You can view their tweets and comments below.

Tony Khan wrote on Dustin, “1 week ago we celebrated @dustinrhodes’ birthday + his amazing career spanning 5 decades. There is hyperbole in wrestling but it’s no stretch to say Dustin’s better than ever today; I hope he’ll reconsider. @TheKipSabian carries a 2020 record of 6-3, same as Dustin. This is crazy.”

I think you still have it in you @dustinrhodes. You’re in the best shape of your life. Yes @TheKipSabian is a top contender. Yes @thePenelopeFord is crafty. But I’m in your corner Chicken. I’m not letting you go down without the fight of your life. Let’s go! — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 18, 2020

.@dustinrhodes we need you in @AEWrestling and you’ve never been a smarter, more skilled in ring psychologist.

Your Dad told me once that when we turn in our jerseys we’re no longer in the game that we love. Think this thru. https://t.co/zprNJsuMee — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 18, 2020

@dustinrhodes, you’re one of the greatest of all time!! We KNOW you can do it!! Love you, my sensei.❤️ https://t.co/7jh2gSH2GD — ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) April 18, 2020

You should retire @dustinrhodes because if you beat @TheKipSabian (which he shouldn’t want to win and have to face me) Then I’ll end you in a way that will be considered “cruel and unusual” NO ONE in @AEWrestling is ready! https://t.co/D3z3Wz2dn2 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) April 18, 2020

ORIGINAL: AEW released a preview clip for next week’s Road To episode. The preview clips shows Cody Rhodes speaking to Dustin Rhodes, who declared that if he can’t beat Kip Sabian in their TNT Championship tournament quarterfinal match that he will retire. You can check out that preview clip below.

The new episode of Road to the TNT Championship will be released on Monday, April 20. Rhodes will face Kip Sabian in their TNT Championship Tournament quarterfinal match on next week’s episode of Dynamite. The show will air on Wednesday, April 22 on TNT.