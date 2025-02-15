Dustin Rhodes Says Winning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Would Be ‘Really Cool’

Dustin Rhodes’ brother and father were both NWA World champions and he says that while the promotion has changed a lot, it would be cool to capture the belt for himself. Rhodes appeared on the Battleground Podcast recently and was asked about potentially winning the championship, which Dusty and Cody have both held.

“That’s something that I’ve thought about,” he said (per Fightful). “At the same time, the NWA of today is not the same as it used to be. I think it’s lost a lot of its prestige. Nothing wrong with what the NWA is doing. They’re trying to get their platform going. It’s just changed a lot and it’s different. The spark has gone from the Ten Pounds of Gold.”

He continued, “That is also something that my brother and dad have had. It would be cool for all three of us to have it. It would be historic. No other family has done that, which would be really cool.”

Cody Rhodes held the title for a couple of months in 2018 and, of course, Dusty Rhodes had multiple runs with the title. The current champion is Thom Latimer, who won it at NWA 76.