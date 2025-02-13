– During a recent interview with Busted Open After Dark, AEW star Dustin Rhodes discussed his brother, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, and he was asked if he was interested in continuing the story with Cody at all and possibly facing him in the ring against. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dustin Rhodes on if he sees himself ever wrestling Cody Rhodes again: “A lot of people have asked me that; not necessarily, man. I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already, and we had our really good match together and I can’t or would not try to duplicate that.”

His thoughts on Cody’s rise: “Cody’s rise to fame here has been exponential, man, and has been unbelievable to watch. I’m sure dad is very proud of him and proud of both of us, but it feels like I’m the one left out because I haven’t got the world title and I still want it.”

On possibly winning the world title before he retires: “I can work as a working champion as long as you want and do just as good a job as anybody else in this business.”

Dustin Rhodes lost to MJF in a singles bout on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Austin, Texas.