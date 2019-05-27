Dustin Rhodes on Wrestling Outside of WWE at Double or Nothing: “I Made it Out of Prison”

During his post-match interview at AEW Double or Nothing, Dustin Rhodes talked about his feud with Cody leading into the match, wrestling outside WWE and more. You can see some highlights below courtesy of Chris Van Vliet and Fightful:

On the feud with Cody leading up to the match: “I’m glad it’s over. I cried a lot. Cody cried. I saw people everywhere cry. It was a special moment because I had no idea what he was doing when rolled back into the ring. I was like, ‘Not again. I’m dead. You kill me. You killed the Attitude Era.’ He wanted me to be his partner and…nothing we did could have messed up anything. It was electric for me. This was, without a doubt, the most incredible night of my life.”

On the crowd reaction to the bout: “When they started chanting ‘Dusty’ the first time, I knew that there was nothing we could do in there, we could have messed up a thousand things, but we could do no wrong. We knew it was a storied moment. And we told the best story that we possibly could. I hope it was good for the people and for Cody. I definitely think it was good for AEW. I’m excited about them and what they’re doing. They are fixin’ to takeover the world and Vince better watch his ass.”

On wrestling outside WWE for the first time in six years: “I made it out of prison. And it feels good to know that there is a life outside of WWE. New life for everybody.”