Dustin Rhodes Says AEW Double or Nothing Put WWE on Notice, Match With Cody Showed Them That AEW ‘Means Business’

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed AEW talent Dustin Rhodes ahead of tonight’s Fight for the Fallen event. Below are some highlights.

Dustin Rhodes on his top career matches and his match with Cody topping all of them: “Here’s the deal, by the end of 2015, there were three matches that were my tops. As soon as we did The Shield vs. The Brotherhood in 2013, that took the first spot. But before that, there was the War Games with Sting’s Squadron vs. the Dangerous Alliance in 1992 and the WrestleMania XII match against Roddy Piper. That match was number one with me for a long time because it put me on the map as Goldust. It was before its time and it was legendary, the Hollywood Backlot Brawl, and it did a lot for me. It was one of the key moments that skyrocketed my career, but personally, this match with Cody has topped them all. I could quit happy now if I wanted to. There is nothing I could do to top what I did with Cody at Double or Nothing. Cody is a tremendous talent with an unbelievable mind, just like dad had, and he’s quite the performer. He’s quite the force to be reckoned with, and watching him and seeing the way he reminds me of dad, it’s amazing. Along with Randy Orton, I always considered myself one of the smoothest workers in the business. But Cody is also so smooth. He can create magic, but you need a partner to dance with. I was his partner, and he was mine. We went to the dance, and we knocked their socks off. What a time to be a wrestling fan, to see that and go back in time and see how the old school way still gets people invested in their stories.”

“There weren’t 30 writers for this match, people who are just a bunch of ‘yes men’ scared to death of a man. There was a small group, and that’s all you need to create a magical environment. That environment was such a difference from where I came from, and it was a pleasure to be around them. AEW is going to skyrocket, and they already have their fan base. I’m glad they’re there.”

Dustin on what Cody learned in WWE and AEW: “Cody’s been there and learned a lot over 10 years. Plus, the fact you have Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho and myself, we can show the young kids how it is to be on TV and how to do this on a television basis. That’s a lot different than live events. There are cameras, it’s live, there are commercial breaks, and you’ve got to learn the process. But they’ll learn quickly. I’m very excited to see them team up with Tony Khan. The less hands in the kitchen, the better it’s going to be. If you keep this circle small, it’s going to be great. I have nothing but positive thoughts for AEW and their future.”

Dustin Rhodes on if WWE is paying more attention to AEW now: “Without a doubt. Double or Nothing, top to bottom, was a great show, and it put them on notice. I really believe that my match with Cody made them say, ‘They mean business.’ They’ve been around a long time, and Vince knows how to run a business. That’s what he’s done forever. They’re going to be around, they’re not going anywhere. AEW, we have to focus on growing our own brand. This is a brand to be reckoned with, and I want everyone to know it.”