Dustin Rhodes Says The Young Bucks Are ‘Pompous’ Now, Addresses Heel Turn

Dustin Rhodes made some in-character comments during a recent interview, commenting on the Young Bucks’ heel turn in AEW. While talking to Sports Guys Talking Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Rhodes called the pair ‘pompous’ and spoke about possibly meeting them in the ring.

He said: “They’re pompous. They’ve come in, and they’re such sweet guys, and now this change of heart, this change of attitude they’ve had. Nicholas and Matthew, what is that? The white suits and they’ve still got Sting’s blood on it, it’s crazy. They can come at me; that’s fine. I’ll be ready for them. I’ll have to find Keith Lee or somebody, and we’ll take care of business. I’ve been knocked down a thousand times, I keep getting up. That’s why I’m still here.“