Dustin Thomas Is Excited For AEW, Says WWE Isn’t His End Goal

– Dustin Thomas spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his appearing for AEW, potentially going to WWE one day and more. Highlights are below:

On how he’s dealing with the buzz surrounding him: “The best I can. I’ve been really busy trying to answer people who book shows and stuff. It’s been great, I can only appreciate the love I get from it.”

On working with Tony Deppen at Joey Janela’s Spring Break: “Awesome and easy because he’s great at what he does. I went down there and didn’t know who I was performing with. But it was great.”

On working with Janela: “It’s changed my life. He put me on that show and I don’t think I was truly prepared for the response I got. But he’s been nothing but helpful and great. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks [reached out] on Twitter. That was great as they saw my highlights on Twitter.”

On being part of the Casino Battle Royal at Double Or Nothing: “It’s great. I love doing this and I would love to continue doing it. I’ve got plenty of shows lined up and AEW is going to be great, I think. I hope they have a successful run because the more companies, the more entertainers and wrestlers can get shown worldwide.”

On if he’s spoken with WWE, Impact or ROH: “No, none of them as of yet. I’m gonna be on GCW tomorrow, ECPW on Sunday and there will be more as we go on. It’s a lot of bookings so I’ll be everywhere.”

On potentially working for WWE one day: “Of course it would be great. That’s the pinnacle and I wouldn’t mind being there. But that’s not really the end goal for me, the end goal is to just show people that they can do whatever they want. Just inspire people.”

On if Zach Gowen or Gregory Iron were inspirations for him: “I wouldn’t say inspirations as much. Of course, they are inspirational people, but I don’t remember watching either one too much. But I haven’t contacted either one of them as of yet. Something I’ve always learned is that you can’t be afraid to say no. It’s great that he made it and I don’t have a problem with any of that. But it was never something where it was I wanted to do just that.”