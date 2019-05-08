Dustin Thomas Discusses Wrestling Without Legs, Fans and Commentators Giving Him the ‘No Legs’ Nickname

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed indie wrestler Dustin Thomas for its WINCLY podcast. Thomas had both of his legs amputated at a very young age, which he spoke about in the interview. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Thomas on having his legs amputated at age three: “I was born with a spinal issue from my knees down, so I had to have them amputated at like three so it’s all I’ve ever known.”

Thomas on his ‘No Legs’ nickname: “That’s not even my name. That was a miscommunication. I just go by Dustin Thomas and that was something crowds chanted and I guess the commentators said it too. But that’s not even a name I go by. I can’t tell people what to chant. It doesn’t bother me and it’s not something I haven’t heard before. As long as they’re chanting for me, rather than against me, I guess I’m for it.”

Thomas on using the 619 as his finisher, which has been called the ‘Nub19 on the internet: “Yea that would be another second-hand Internet thing. I think that goes back to people thinking they are creative when they’re not. I thought [the 619] was something that would be really cool because I don’t see a lot of people doing it besides Rey Mysterio. This was while he was doing indie shows so I wasn’t seeing it as much. So I thought that would be a cool thing to bring back and I can do so many springboard moves so that was the perfect thing to set it up.”

Thomas on always wanting to be a wrestler: “It was always a dream of mine. I’ve always loved pro wrestling for as long as I could remember…I was an amateur wrestler my whole life – since I was four years old through college. I knew I wanted to do it, it was just a matter of how. I was lucky enough to join a really successful program, it is actually the one that Jon Jones is from…I was really successful and I was great at it. It was never really a problem for me as I was always stronger than most of the other kids anyways.”

Thomas on getting turned out a lot by many companies: “I tried a ton of companies and I got some flat out “No’s” and non-responses. I ended up contacting ECPW in New Jersey with Geno Caruso and he gave me a shot when no one else would. He is the reason I’m here today.”