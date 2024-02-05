wrestling / News
Dusty Cup Celebration & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
February 4, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Dusty Cup winner’s celebration and more for this week’s episode of NXT. The following matches and segments were announced at NXT Vengeance Day for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* 2024 Men’s Dusty Cup Celebration For Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin
* Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne
