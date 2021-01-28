wrestling / News
Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches, Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
WWE has announced matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and a Cruiserweight Championship match for next week’s NXT. The company anounced after tonight’s show that the following matches are set for next week:
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs. Curt Stallion
* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Undisputed ERA vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma
They may have gotten away with it this week, but if something happens to @CurtStallion next week there will be SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES for #LegadoDelFantasma! #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/zcDmJPQPTE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Rumor On ‘Scary’ Finish Being Considered For Royal Rumble This Year
- Eric Bischoff On Incident With Bobby Heenan & Brian Pillman At Clash Of The Champions 32, Reason For Heenan’s Reaction
- Ronda Rousey Reacts to Being a Royal Rumble Betting Odds Favorite
- Edge Looks Back at 2020 Royal Rumble Return, Says His Journey Is Different This Year