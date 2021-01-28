wrestling / News

Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches, Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

January 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has announced matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and a Cruiserweight Championship match for next week’s NXT. The company anounced after tonight’s show that the following matches are set for next week:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs. Curt Stallion
* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Undisputed ERA vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, WWE, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading