Dusty Rhodes’ Daughter Tells WWE To Cut Her Mom a Check For Great American Bash

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dusty Rhodes Ric Flair Great American Bash 1986

WWE’s use of the Great American Bash for next week’s NXT didn’t pass by Dusty Rhodes’ daughter, who says her mom is owed some money. Teil Margaret, the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer, posted to Twitter after WWE announced that next week’s episode will have the Great American Bash theme.

Rhodes was the originator of the Bash, though WWE now owns the trademark.

Dusty Rhodes, The Great American Bash, Jeremy Thomas

