WWE News: Dusty Rhodes’ Final Tweet Was Praising Becky Lynch as a Future Star, Free Randy Orton vs. Big Show Match

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch WWE WWE Smackdown

– The final Tweet of wrestling legend and NXT coach Dusty Rhodes’ life were words of praise for WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It’s hard to argue after how she’s been received as of late and the reaction she got on last night’s WWE Raw…

– WWE posted the following Randy Orton vs. Big Show from Survivor Series 2013…

Becky Lynch, Dusty Rhodes, WWE

