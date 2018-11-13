WWE News: Dusty Rhodes’ Final Tweet Was Praising Becky Lynch as a Future Star, Free Randy Orton vs. Big Show Match

– The final Tweet of wrestling legend and NXT coach Dusty Rhodes’ life were words of praise for WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It’s hard to argue after how she’s been received as of late and the reaction she got on last night’s WWE Raw…

Lynch , @NXT Star Time she be great , top 5 of last 5 years ! Max #1 — Dusty Rhodes (@WWEDustyRhodes) June 7, 2015

– WWE posted the following Randy Orton vs. Big Show from Survivor Series 2013…