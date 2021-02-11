wrestling / News
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Official For NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
We have our finals for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day this weekend. Tonight’s episode saw Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to advance to the finals of the women’s tournament, while Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher to advance to the men’s finals.
Blackheart and Moon will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the women’s finals, and Grizzled Young Vets will take on MSK in the men’s finals. Both matches will take place at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.
🎊 🐺 CELEBRATORY HOWL 🐺 🎊
After a grueling and hard-hitting match against @CandiceLeRae & @indi_hartwell, @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon punch their ticket to the #DustyClassic Finals at this Sunday's #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KC0jSiXGpl
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
The stakes just got even HIGHER. 🏆
The winners of the first-ever Women's #DustyClassic will earn the #DustyCup AND a future @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles opportunity! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/CmiPjdeqr4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021
MSK is heading to VENGEANCE DAY this Sunday in the #DustyClassic Finals at #NXTTakeOver!#WWENXT @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/zUjasBDjDx
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
.@JamesDrake_GYT's face says it all! 😮
The #GrizzledYoungVeterans defeat @NXTCiampa & Timothy Thatcher to head to the #DustyClassic Finals against MSK at this Sunday's #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! @ZackGibson01 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/U1FnSsfkWR
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
