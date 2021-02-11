Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Official For NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

We have our finals for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day this weekend. Tonight’s episode saw Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to advance to the finals of the women’s tournament, while Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher to advance to the men’s finals.

Blackheart and Moon will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the women’s finals, and Grizzled Young Vets will take on MSK in the men’s finals. Both matches will take place at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.