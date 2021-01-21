Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

Two matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments are set for this week’s 205 Live. WWE announced on Thursday that Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will team up against Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade in the first women’s match to take place on 205 Live. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will take on Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the last first-round match of the men’s Dusty Classic.

The announcement reads as follows:

205 Live to host pair of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches

History will be made on Friday’s edition of 205 Live, as Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade will combine forces against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in what will be the first-ever women’s match on the purple brand, while Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher team up against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari two days after nearly tearing each other to shreds on NXT in the Fight Pit.

LeRae and Hartwell will likely enter their Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match as the favorites, having aligned after LeRae took the impressionable Hartwell under her wing to form The Way alongside Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

They would be wise not to take their opponents lightly, however, as Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade step onto the purple brand with nothing to lose and a golden opportunity to turn some heads in the eight-team tournament.

Speaking of new teams, Ciampa and Thatcher will form a seemingly tenuous alliance for their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match after a pair of savage bouts against one another, as Ciampa defeated Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames before “The Professor of Pain” got payback with a win in the Fight Pit.

Ciampa and Thatcher have entered the tournament in place of Ashante Adonis and Desmond Troy, who were injured by Karrion Kross, and if they can’t get on the same page quickly, Nese and Daivari seem certain to capitalize, as they’ve never been a tandem to hesitate when it comes to using nefarious methods to claim wins.

Don’t miss two high-stakes Dusty Cup Matches on 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network on Friday at 10/9 C!

