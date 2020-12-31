Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning in 2021

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be making its return next year. It was announced on tonight’s NXT that the tournament will be returning next year, with brackets and competitors set to be revealed on next week’s “New Year’s Evil” episode of the show.

WWE.com’s announcement is below:

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns for 2021

As announced on Wednesday’s NXT, the 2021 edition of the tournament honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer and one of the pioneers behind NXT’s success, will commence in two weeks on NXT. The winners earn an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity.

Brackets and competitors will be revealed next week on NXT New Year’s Evil.

The unlikely duo of Pete Dunne & Riddle won last year’s Dusty Classic, and they went on to defeat The Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Other previous winners include Ricochet & Aleister Black, current NXT Champion Finn Bálor & Samoa Joe, and The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly.

