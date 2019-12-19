Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Set to Return in 2020

– NXT is bringing back the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic for next year. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announced by Mauro Ranallo that the tag team tournament is coming back and details will be announced on the New Year’s Day episode of the show.

The Dusty Rhodes Classic has run four out of the last five years, having been instituted in 2015 and also running in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Aleister Black and Ricochet won this year’s tournament.