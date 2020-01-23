wrestling / News

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai Set For Next Week’s NXT

– WWE has set the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The BroserWeights and the Grizzled Young Veterans advanced to the finals of the tournament on tonight’s episode, defeating Imperium and the Undisputed Era, respectively.

Also set for the show is a match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. The show airs next Wednesday live on WWE Network.

