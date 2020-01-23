wrestling / News
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai Set For Next Week’s NXT
January 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has set the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The BroserWeights and the Grizzled Young Veterans advanced to the finals of the tournament on tonight’s episode, defeating Imperium and the Undisputed Era, respectively.
Also set for the show is a match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. The show airs next Wednesday live on WWE Network.
There you have it, folks.#BroserWeights vs. #GrizzledYoungVeterans.
One of these teams will be the winner of the 2020 #DustyClassic! #WWENXT @PeteDunneYxB @SuperKingofBros @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/HW1ktQYRHb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
