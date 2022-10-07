Dutch Mantell Says Anyone Who Beats Sami Zayn Now Is “Over”

In a recent talk with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Sami Zayn’s capacity to connect with the viewers and the impact that sort of dynamic creates for a crowd reaction (via Wrestling Inc). Recently made an honorary member of The Bloodline, Zayn’s popularity makes him a catalyzing target for any wrestler trying to make a splash — good or bad — with the audience. You can read a highlight and watch the interview below.

On how the crowd dynamic could inform matches involving Zayn: “If [Braun Strowman] beat up Sami Zayn, they’d go nuts. Anybody touches Sami Zayn, beats him up now, leaves him laying, they’re over because now they’ll want to see Sami come back, and they’ll know he’s going to do something. They know he’s a thinker … It’s not the wrestling ability, it’s the connectivity to the audience.”