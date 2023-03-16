Dutch Mantell Challenges Ric Flair to a Charity Zoom Debate

Dutch Mantell is tired of going back and forth with Ric Flair on social media, so he wants to debate Flair over Zoon for charity. As previously reported, the two have been going back and forth on social media after Mantell criticized Flair’s last match and Flair responded by calling Mantell a “miserable old wrestler.” Cary SIlkin has since weighed in, saying that Mantell is right and that Flair owes him $41,000 for not fulfilling 4 ROH appearances in 2009.

Dutch has fired back once again, saying that Flair tried to get in a parting shot on his most recent podcast. He proceeds to lay out several instances of accusations against Flair regarding being untrustworthy and deflecting blame for things, then says that he wants to settle it all with an “Actual Debate” via Zoom, charging $1 to view it and donate all the proceeds to charity:

TO RIC FLAIR: SOMEBODY PLEASE FORWARD THIS TO FLAIR’S SOCIAL MEDIA DIRECTOR BECAUSE RIC NEEDS TO READ THIS…IF HE’S SOBER ENOUGH.

Ric…just couldn’t leave well enough alone could you? Just gotta get in that last parting shot. Parting shots should mean that the recipient has no more to say. Sadly, in this case, you could do that every 3 days and there’d still be enough of the trashy Ric Flair to cover every post.

I didn’t even listen to your last podcast BUT YES, you can thank me for giving you a topic. The reason I don’t listen is I like to listen to people who make sense and the host being halfway coherent. You’re beyond that. Ric, there’s a huge difference between us and before you get to how much money you made vs. me, I’ll concede that point. Yes you made a helluva lot more $$$ than I did. But I think along the way, I’ve never been accused of:

Lying, not paying taxes, borrowing money from friends to pay said taxes and not paying them back, being millions of dollars in debt and being sued for settlement in non-payment actions plus arrested for domestic violence. Only seriously hollow people do that. It would seem that after all this you should’ve learned something but alas, not.

Ric you’ve even gone as far as to accuse some of your ex-wives of beating your ass. Why didn’t you apply that infamous Figure 4 to them? Somehow, someway,,,I along with millions of other men have never accused a spouse of beating the crap outta them or assault and being injured by a woman. Only the poor, underappreciated Ric Flair can do that.

Ric, you’ve always been quick to blame and criticize but very slow to take claim over them. Like the Good Book says, John 8 7, “Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone.” I know that you’ve been standing there since 1972 with a brick in your hand but someway, you can’t give it the old TOSS”. I know you’ve never read John 8-7 and I doubt you can even see how it applies to you. Folks, this is not me making up all these claims as they are publicly available all day long on our wonderful friend, THE INTERNET.

If anybody doesn’t believe the rap sheet on Flair is true…Google it and see what comes up.

So I’ve tagged you in this Ric…so let your Social Media Manager know about it because I know you can’t write worth a damn. And to be honest, he’s not that good either. If you want, let’s have a “ACTUAL DEBATE”

via Zoom about you and me and your past. We’ll charge a dollar a view and donate it to charity. Let’s debate the truthfulness of your life instead of just your opinion on people, like me critiquing your LAST MATCH which by the way hasn’t changed. Before I go Ric…I’ve got to thank you for making me a bigger presence on Social Media than I was. My Twitter, Facebook and IntaGram has gained a lot more followers.

So have a great day, drink about 12 beers, hit a few Tequila shots and watch some old videos from Jim Crockett Promotions when you were actually good about 40 years ago. One question…what does it feel like to literally steal $300,000 from wrestling fans on your LAST MATCH?

One fan asked another fan, “Did you see Flair’s last match?” The other fans replied, “I f’ng hope so”. See you Naitch. No hard feelings Ric but the facts are the facts. Take care sir. I still love you Naitch!!