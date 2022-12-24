Dutch Mantell Clarifies Tweet About Being Robbed: ‘It Was a Joke’

Dutch Mantell tried to put a joke onto Twitter today about being robbed, but Poe’s Law came into play and he had to clarify. The WWE alumnus posted to his Twitter account earlier in the day to write:

“Walking down the street in Nashville today thinking about what a great country the USA 🇺🇸 is. I thought how lucky I am. Then somebody threw a rock, hit me in the head and I got robbed. Now I’m at the ER with a concussion. Where’s @JamesStormBrand when I need him?”

After several fans reached out with concern, Mantall posted again to clarify the situation:

“I made a tweet earlier that said I got robbed on the streets in Nashville and went to the ER. It was a JOKE. I apologize for those that took it as legit. I appreciate all the msgs asking if I’m OK. I am. Humbled by the concern guys.”

