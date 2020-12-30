Dutch Mantell Jokes About Nashville Bombing By Taking Shot At TNA

Over the weekend, Dutch Mantell took a shot at Impact Wrestling by making a joke in poor taste about the Nashville bombing that happened on Christmas. A suicide bomber detonated an RV bomb which injured eight people and damaged over forty buildings.

Mantell, who started working for TNA in 2003, left, and then briefly came back in 2017 when it was Impact, wrote: “The FBI just released a new finding in the Nashville bombing case that the bomber was not targeting the AT&T building. He was aiming for the old TNA offices a couple of blocks away.”

He then tagged Jake Hager, Abyss, Sonjay Dutt, referee Dan Engler, Scott D’Amore and the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

https://twitter.com/DirtyDMantell/status/1343953627031994368