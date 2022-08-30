Dutch Mantell Thinks WWE Is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

Roman Reigns is defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash of the Castle, and Dutch Mantell thinks WWE is about to turn Reigns babyface. Mantell recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview and said that he believes WWE is going to turn Reigns babyface so they can feud him with a heel Karrion Kross.

“I think Triple H sees something in [Karrion Kross],” Mantell said (h/t to Wrestling Inc) “I think they’re getting Roman Reigns ready to turn [face]. If they get some heels like Kross, get him hot, then they can turn Roman and hurt him or whatever. Let him go out and then come back and start a big, a big angle with Kross.”

Kross returned to WWE earlier month and attacked Drew McIntyre, then set his sights on Reigns. There’s no word as of yet whether he’ll have any involvement in the Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle, though he will be making his Smackdown in-ring debut on this week’s pre-taped show.