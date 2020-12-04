D’Von Dudley Reacts To Recent Reports On His Health Issues

As previously reported, D’Von Dudley has missed the past several weeks of WWE television tapings due to health issues. In the newest edition of his Table Talk podcast, he went into more detail about where things stand with his health issues and why he’s frustrated with the reporting surrounding it (via Fightful):

On the nature of his health issues: “I came on the show last week and I pretty much said I had some health issues, but here’s the deal. Health issues can be anything. It can be from a common cold or what have you. Of course, certain people, what we like to call ‘the dirt sheets’ or what have you, ran crazy with it. Oh, ‘D-Von is not feeling well…’ Listen, stop the B.S. I’m not dying. Don’t put both of my feet in the grave. I said I was dealing with health issues. That could be anything. You know, I’m getting phone calls from people going, ‘hey, are you okay? What’s going on?’ I’m like, don’t listen to those idiots.

“This is exactly why I don’t like dirt sheets or people that write like that or things like that, because they take what you say and blow it way out of proportion. Listen, they have the right to freedom of speech. I can’t stop that, okay? This is why we call it America. But at the same token, I’ve talked about my mom doing well with COVID after having it, did they did they report that? No. Why? Because it’s not newsworthy. It’s not breaking news to them to get people to go to their site and check it out.”

On his frustration with the negativity surrounding the reporting of his issues: “I say all the time, my school is doing great. Probably more members now at the school than we’ve ever had. Did you print that? No. Everything is negative, negative, negative. If it’s negative, they want to print it because they want to be the first one to say, ‘hey, we said this, we did this. We said that,’ you know, all those writers that did all of that crap because I said I was having health issues, not health issues where I was dying, I could have had a common cold, I could have had gallstones or what have you that would have prevented me from being on the show.

“Hemorrhoids, it doesn’t matter regardless, you know, lack of brain cells, whatever. I could have said anything, you know, but they’re going to sit there and drink garbage like that, you know, to try to make it seem like it’s more than what it is? Well, to all of the people out there, just to let you know, I’m fine. I don’t have any feet in the grave. For those sheet writers that want to write about stuff like that, how about you write about this? You can kiss my ass, how about that?!”