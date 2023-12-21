DVR Note On Overrrun For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has an important note on those for are DVRing tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, tonight’s show will have a five-minute overrun. PWInsider reports that cable guides are listing the show as ending at 10 PM ET. The site lists Verizon Fios as among those listing the show as ending on the hour; I have personally checked Xfinity and it lists the same.

If you are recording the show, you may wish to add extra time to the end of the recording to be safe.