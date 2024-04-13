Fresh off his recent return to the ring last weekend at WrestleMania 40, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 11) to appear at CinemaCon 2024. Johnson appeared during the Walt Disney Studios presentation in the afternoon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to promote the upcoming release of Moana 2, where he reprises his role as Maui. 411Mania was on hand for the presentation and The Rock’s appearance.

During the event, Johnson received this year’s National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) Spirit of the Industry Award, as announced by CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser. Speaking on Johnson, Neuhauser stated, “No one exemplifies a commitment to the theatrical experience more than Dwayne Johnson.” He continued, “He has attended CinemaCon more than any other creative person, which speaks volumes when it comes to his support of the global exhibition community, and we are thrilled he is here today to accept the Spirit of the Industry Award.”

As usual, The Rock made an impressive entrance for his appearance during the show, dancing onstage with Polynesian dancers who were performing for the Moana showcase. The Rock spoke about the importance of his role as Maui, noting how his character is inspired by his grandfather, late WWE Hall of Famer Peter Maivia. He was later honored with the Spirit of the Industry Award and also introduced some new footage for the upcoming sequel.

Johnson began his film career in 2001 with his role in the blockbuster hit, The Mummy Returns, which later led to his starring role in The Scorpion King, released in 2002. He’s since starred in a number of hits including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, Red Notice, Central Intelligence, Get Smart, The Game Plan, and San Andreas, not to mention his role as Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, including the spinoff of Hobbs & Shaw.

Johnson returns as Maui in Disney’s Moana 2, which hits theaters later this year. In the upcoming sequel, Maui reunites with Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) three years after the events of the previous film to start a new voyage with a crew of unlikely explorers after Moana receives a call from her wayfinding ancestors. Moana now has to journey across the seas of Oceania into dangerous, long-lost waters for a new adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters on November 27.