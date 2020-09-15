WWE News: Dwayne Wade Posts Throwback Clip of The Rock Taking Out Michael Cole in a Celtics Jersey, Smackdown Promo

– Dwayne Wade is prepping for the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics by sending a Rock-inspired message supporting his old team. Wade posted a clip to Instagram of the Great One delivering a Rock Bottom and People’s Elbow to Michael Cole who’s in a Celtics jersey after saying, “Go Heat, bitch!”

WWE picked up on the video and posted an article about it on WWE.com:

NBA legend Dwyane Wade posts throwback of The Rock ahead of Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat begin their NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics tonight, and Dwayne Wade is ready for his old team to lay the smackdown. Wade posted a throwback video of The Rock delivering a Rock Bottom and The People’s Elbow to a shamrock-green-and-white-clad Michael Cole. View this post on Instagram Game Day! Let’s Goooo #heatnation A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Sep 15, 2020 at 8:05am PDT The post lit up social media and even forced Celtics legend Paul Pierce to hop into the comments. Can the Heat now carry the momentum of The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment to the NBA Finals?

– WWE posted a new promo for Smackdown, which highlights Sasha Banks’ return to the brand for the first time since she was attacked by Bayley: