wrestling / News

Dwight Howard Tells Instagram to ‘Acknowledge’ Him, Mentions The Bloodline (Video)

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania Backlash The Bloodline 1 Image Credit: WWE

– NBA player Dwight Howard took part in an Instagram where he started using Roman Reigns’ catchphrase to “acknowledge” him and also said “Instagram, acknowledge me! The Bloodline is here!” You can view the shorter clip and Howard’s extended Instagram video below.

