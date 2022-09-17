wrestling / News
Dwight Howard Tells Instagram to ‘Acknowledge’ Him, Mentions The Bloodline (Video)
September 17, 2022 | Posted by
– NBA player Dwight Howard took part in an Instagram where he started using Roman Reigns’ catchphrase to “acknowledge” him and also said “Instagram, acknowledge me! The Bloodline is here!” You can view the shorter clip and Howard’s extended Instagram video below.
Dwight Howard cutting @WWE promos acknowledging @WWERomanReigns & “The Bloodline.”
“IG Acknowledge Me…The Bloodline is here,” says @DwightHoward.#LakeShow #NBATwitter #WWERaw #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PXqeIekn8G
— Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) September 17, 2022
